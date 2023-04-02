AmaZulu give update after George Maluleka collapsed during league game

AmaZulu have provided an update on George Maluleka’s health situation after the player collapsed during the 1-0 loss to Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Maluleka collapsed on the pitch towards the end of the game.

This is the second time in this season that the player has suffered the medical condition.

He broke down motionless on the pitch in January during the match against Sekhukhune United in January but he recovered and continued to play.

Speaking after the match, as cited by IDiski Times, Usuthu coach Romain Folz admitted that Maluleka’s situation is now worrying.

“It is usual the heart situation and I will have to check if there is a tricky side on the results,” said Folz.

“Yes, this is a second time as you said in the spell of six months, so we need, one, to be cautious. Two, we need to check what is exactly happening because it is happening quite often with footballers – you saw what happened to Richards Bay player (Sphamandla Mtolo). So let’s protect the man first.”

Siphamandla Mtolo died after collapsing at training four weeks ago.

Another similar incident followed two weeks later when Black Leopards striker Tiklas Thutlwa collapsed during an NFD encounter game against Casric Stars.

Meanwhile a statement by the club has confirmed that the player has now been discharged from the hospital.

“Thanks for your kind messages towards George Maluleke who required immediate medical attention right before the match against Swallows was about to end at Moses Mabhida. Mido was discharged after a number of tests were conducted by our medics,” tge statement reads.