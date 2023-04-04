Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth fate sealed

Jordan Zemura appears to have played his last Bournemouth game, according to English station, talkSPORT radio.

Academy graduate Zemura has been left out of the squad for the Cherries’ past three matches after failing to respond to the offer of a new deal.

The decision to be excluded from the team was made by the club’s hierarchy.

The Warriors international is reportedly not happy with the offers the club is tabling, hence the delay in reaching an agreement.

The 23-year-old’s contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season, having joined the club in 2019 on a three-year-contract with an option to extend it with twelve more months.

The publication further claims he has already held talks with overseas clubs.

It’s believed that German and French clubs are in the race to sign the player, while EPL sides West Ham United, Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa are also interested.