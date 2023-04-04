ZIFA to start National First Division league next year

ZIFA has pushed its plans to form the National First Division this year after acceding to clubs’ request to have it start next season.

The association had proposed to include the top four teams from the four regions – Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern – and the four relegated from the top-flight last season in the new league.

The national division would become the second tier, feeding the Castle Lager Premiership, while the existing regional leagues would then continue as third-tier leagues.

According the Chronicle, this proposal will now be implemented at the start of the next campaign.

As for this year, ZIFA will work on the format, rules and regulations, as well as the coming up with the structures that will manage the league.