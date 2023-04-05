Benzema nets hat-trick as Real thump Barcelona to book place in Copa del Rey final

Karim Benzema netted a brilliant second half hat-trick as Real Madrid trounced Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final played at Camp Nou.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who have struggled against Barcelona since Xavi took over at the Catalan giants, needed a special performance to overturn the 0-1deficit from the first leg in Madrid last month.

Real found the breakthrough in first half stoppage time when Vinicius Junior finished off a brilliant counter attack to level the tie.

The referee’s whistle signalled the end of what was a very tense first half, in which Vinicius and Gavi were booked for an off the ball confrontation.

Los Blancos doubled their lead just four minutes after the restart when Luka Modric flew past two Barcelona defenders and found Benzema, whose brilliant finish found the bottom corner.

Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute when Franck Kessié fouled Vinicius and the referee pointed to the spot.

Benzema stepped up and sent Marc-André ter Stegen the wrong way to make it 3-0, in the process silencing the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s struggles to contain the Real counter attacks continued and another goal for the visitors would come with nine minutes of regulation time left.

Vinicius and Benzema broke away on the counter, and the Brazilian found the Frenchman, who made no mistake from six yards.

Madrid booked their place in the Copa delRey final for the first time since 2013, 4-1 on aggregate.