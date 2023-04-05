Lampard set to return as Chelsea manager

Frank Lamlard is reportedly set to return as Chelsea manager on an interim basis, just over two years after he was sacked by the club.

The Blues are currently without a manager, after sacking Graham Potter.

Multiple reports in the United Kingdom suggest that the Chelsea executive is contemplating bringing back Lampard, until the end of the season before they appoint a substantive coach.

During his tenure as Chelsea coach, Lampard took charge of 84 matches and managed 44 wins before he was fired and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who guided the Blues to the 2021 Champions League title.

After his reign as Chelsea boss ended, the former England midfielder was appointed Everton manager and sacked before he clocked 12 months in charge of the Merseyside club.

He is currently without a club.