Brito rues missed chances in Chicken Inn draw

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has rued the several chances his team wasted in the goalless draw against Chicken Inn on Friday.

Bosso could have scored a couple goals in the first half of the game, having set a dominant pace in the opening minutes but failed to convert all the opportunities that came on their way.

Lynoth Chikuhwa got the first real chance of the match as early as in the 3rd minute but saw his shot crashing against the upright.

The forward followed up seven minutes later and was again denied by the woodwork, this time from a penalty spot.

Devine Mhindirira also had a good opportunity before the break but was also unlucky too as his shot went just inches wide.

Speaking after the match, Brito rued how the missed chances cost them the maximum points.

“We dropped two points and it’s a pity we did not score that penalty and three, four chances in the first half. They came at us and tried to do better. The second half was balanced. The draw was a fair result,” the gaffer said as cited by NewsDay.

Meanwhile, the result saw Highlanders dropping to third place on the Castle Lager Premiership table after Friday’s games.