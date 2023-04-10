Marvelous Nakamba bags another award

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has bagged another award after he waa named the Man of the Match in the English Championship game against Blackpool on Monday.

The Zimbabwean played the entire match as a central midfielder as his side won 3-1.

🏆🏆 Man of the Match and Player of the Month. Not bad, Marv 😉#LUTBLP | #COYH pic.twitter.com/LwxAJ5SZwW — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) April 10, 2023

The honour comes days after the midfielder was named Luton Town’s Player of the Month for March.

Here are his stats in the game against Blackpool.