Sadio Mane punched Leroy Sane, leaving him with bloodied lip in dressing room altercation

Sadio Mane reportedly punched his Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane after their Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

The attack, which happened inside the dressing room, left the German forward with with a bloodied lip.

The pair were first embroiled in an argument on the pitch which then carried into the dressing room, with the two needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates.

It’s believed Mane was not happy by the way in which Sane had addressed him during the argument.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, was picked up privately from the airport while Sane took the team bus.

Bayern Munich have not commented on the incident.