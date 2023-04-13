I’m not from Zimbabwe, says Arsenal star Reiss Nelson

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has categorically stated that he does not have any Zimbabwean roots, contrary to popular belief.

The 23-year-old, born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, has not represented England at senior level, hence he is eligible to play for Zimbabwe and can pick the Warriors ahead of the Three Lions.

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation of the possibility of Nelson being persuaded to switch allegiances, having played for the England junior teams.

But speaking on the Arsenal weekly show Colney Carpool yesterday, Nelson says contrary to popular belief, he does not have any Zimbabwean roots.

“People think I’m from Zimbabwe, and I had a lot of speculation about where I’m from and staff like that because I have never really come out and and say ‘I’m from this place’ yeah,” said Nelson.

“I’m actually from Jamaica, my mom is from Jamaica,” he added.

Nelson’s remark will probably end any hopes of the start ever donning the gold and green Warriors strip.