Jordan Zemura breaks silence on being frozen out at Bournemouth for the remainder of season

Jordan Zemura has broken his silence after Bournemouth to the decision to freeze him out for the remainder of the season.

The defender signed with Italian Serie A club Udinese on Wednesday just days after it was revealed that the club has banished him from the senior squad.

The 23-year-old was sent to train with the Academy team until his contract expires at the end of the season.

Reacting for the first time, Zemura said he still committed to help his team despite his fate already sealed.

“A lot of news has circled in the last few days about my future,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

“I would like the focus to remain with team and them staying in the Premier League.

” I wish them the best as always and I’m sure they will achieve that.”

Zemura has so far missed five successive league games since the club’s hierarchy decided to freeze him out of the senior squad.