FC Platinum officially unveil final four new signings

FC Platinum have officially unveiled their final signings in the latest Castle Lager Premiership transfer window that closed on 31 March.

The Platinum Boys, who have added a couple of new players to their 2023 squad, have unveiled four more additions.

The latest signings include an Aces Youth Academy graduate Simbarashe Zivanai and former Bulawayo Chiefs player Emmanuel Chikwende.

Beven Kaitano and Ronald Mate, who were promoted from FC Platinum U19 team, complete the list.

The quartet has been training with FC Platinum squad, with Chikwende featuring as a late substitute in the Sunday’s 1-1 draw against CAPS United.

Other new players in the Mandava side include Jarrison Selemani, Perfect Chikwende and Misheck Ngwenya.