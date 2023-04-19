Warriors prospect called to train with Swansea senior team

Warriors prospect Tivonge Rushesha has been called to train with Swansea senior team.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is attached to the English Championship side’s U21s team, missed the development side’s game against Barnsley on Tuesday.

“Changes were made to the starting XI that faced Millwall last time out. Azeem Abdulai and Tivonge Rushesha were called upon to train with Russell Martin’s first-team squad, which meant Kian Jenkins and Lissah came into the side, while under-18 players Iwan Morgan, Dan Watts and Ewan Griffiths were on the bench,” the club confirmed the news.

This is not the first time Rushesha has trained with the Swansea senior team.

The midfielder, who has been with the Swansea academy since under-12 level, made his senior debut at the age of three years ago in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge in 201 9.

The latest call-up comes on the backdrop of some impressive performances since his return to action last month.

The youngster recovered from an ACL injury that kept him out for eight months.

The Zimbabwe-born youngster also suffered a similar injury in December 2020 which sidelined him for almost a year.