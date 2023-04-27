Watch: Musona registers first direct goal involvement in over a month

Knowledge Musona made his first direct goal involvement in the Saudi Pro League in over a month on Thursday.

Musona assisted Amir Sayoud in Al Tai’s 1-0 league victory over Abha.

The Zimbabwean forward made a clever cut-back pass which was met by Sayoud near the penalty spot after beating his markers.

⚪️⚫️ AL TAI OPEN THE SCORING! Amir Sayoud breaks the deadlock for the hosts!#RoshnSaudiLeague | @Tai1381EN | @abhaFC pic.twitter.com/6watVNxptk — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 27, 2023

The assist is his seventh in this season.

The former Warriors international, who is Al Tai’s captain, went on to create the most chances in the game.

Here are his match stats in Thursday’s win.

