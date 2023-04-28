Highlanders coach Brito opens up on Castle Lager Premiership title race

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has revealed what his charges need to maintain the good start to the season.

Bosso are yet to lose this term, winning three and drawing in two games. They sit in second place on table with eleven points, one behind leaders CAPS United, but with a game in hand.

The Bulawayo giants face Hwange in their next tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brito called for emotional ballance within his team to maintain the pace in the title race.

“The good start has raised expectations, but we need to have emotional balance because this is only the beginning,”the gaffer said.

“Right now we started well but we’re not at the top, we’re near the top and we’re not at the place that we want to be.

“The moment is good, but in football these moments change so quickly. What we want now is to make these good moments last longer.”

The gaffer added: “At Highlanders we’re a family. One of the most important parts of the Highlanders family are the fans. So, we’re trying to do our best with every game and with the help of the supporters, I think it becomes easier.

“I think this is the right time to make this season one to remember. On Sunday we play Hwange, they should come to the match and support the team.”