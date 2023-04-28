Sadio Mane linked with EPL return

Sadio Mane has been linked with a return to the English Premier League as Chelsea are reportedly planning on bringing the Bayern Munich forward to London.

The former Liverpool winger’s future at the Bavarian giants was cast into doubt following a dressing room fight with teammate Leroy Sane earlier in the month.

The row reportedly forced other Bayern players to distance themselves from the African.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea are monitoring Mane’s situation at Bayern with a view to sign him ahead of next season.

The report goes on to claim that Chelsea will look at the possibility of luring Mane from Bayern, who want to recoup most of the £27m rising to £35m with add-ons paid to Liverpool last year.