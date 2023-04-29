Maruwa: “The pressure is on CAPS United, not us”

Dynamos coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa believes the pressure is on CAPS United to win the eagerly-awaited Harare derby, since they are the log leaders.

The two crosstown rivals renew their rivalry in the 44th edition of the derby at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Dynamos head into the potentially-explosive clash on the back of two draws and a defeat, a setback which saw some disgruntled DeMbare fans baying for Maruwa’s blood and calling for his dismissal.

But the former Black Rhinos coach insists it is CAPS, who have started the season brilliantly and currently occuy top spot, who are under pressure to win.

“They (CAPS) are the ones under pressure because they are the log leaders,” said Maruwa.

“We will go there and play our normal game, just do our job and collect maximum points,” he added.

Maruwa pleaded with Dynamos fans to be patient as he is building a new team.

“I understand they (the fans) want to win all games but it is not possible,” he said.

“We have a completely new team with a lot of youngsters. The fans need to be patient, you can’t expect your child to be born today then tomorrow you expect them to start walking, it’s a process.

“At the same time we are not saying we are relaxing. We want to win but at the same time we have a long term plan and I think we are on the right track,” added Maruwa.

Dynamos will welcome back crowd favourite Denver Mukamba, who missed the 2-3 loss to Bulawayo Chiefs due to injury.

Mukamba, who has been involved in the derby in both the Dynamos and CAPS colours, believes he is ready for battle on Sunday.

“Games like these can change the life of player. You can actually get an opportunity to go and play outside the country because of these kind of games,” said Mukamba.

“As a player, in games like these, you shouldn’t put yourself under pressure. Instead, you should just be confident.

“Individually, I can’t promise much but I want to do well against CAPS and it will be there for all to see,” added Mukamba.

The match kicks off at 15:00, with the cheapest ticket pegged at US$3.