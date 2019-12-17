Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda says he is open to join a new club if he gets a better offer.

Sibanda led Amakhosi Amahle to relegation survival on the last day of the 2019 season after the team spent the majority of the campaign in the drop zone.

The gaffer who took over the reins at Chiefs in September has now been linked with PSL returnees Bulawayo City.

“A coach is like a chameleon, if it turns green you go green, if it turns red you go red,” Sibanda told NewsDay.

“I am not permanently embroidered at Chiefs. I might have been at Chiefs for a very long time, but I am not permanently rooted to Chiefs. I am open to any move. If an offer comes, I will definitely look at the options. If it’s a better offer I leave, that is a fact.”

The 40-year old is a holder of a Caf B badge as well as the Scottish C licence as well as a sports science degree from the University of Science and Technology.

