Barcelona and Real Madrid have announced their final squads for tonight’s El Clasico.

The game will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona at 9 pm CAT, and it will be live on SuperSport TV.

Barca will miss Arthur (groin) and Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring), while Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wagué and Junior Firpo will watch from the stands per the manager’s choice.

Zidane’s Madrid team will be without Marcelo, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez or James Rodriguez through injuries while Ferland Mendy returns to the team after serving his one-match ban.

Barcelona’s 18-man squad

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.

Defenders: Nélson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenget, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti.

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Arturo Vidal.

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Pérez, Ansu Fati.

Real Madrid’s 19-man squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Isco.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

