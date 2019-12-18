Knowledge Musona has for a long time now been linked with a move away from Anderlecht and a transfer could finally be done in January.

The 29-year old Zimbabwean striker failed to command a place in the first team since his arrival in 2018 and is now featuring in the club’s developmental side regularly.

According to reports in Belgium, Musona might join Sint-Truidense VV, a club which was reportedly interested in him in the pre-season.

The move, however, will not be a loan transfer as what the club wanted before as to recoup their investments in the player.

Instead, a swap deal is now on the table.

Anderlecht will offer Musona and Pieter Gerkens for Ivorian forward Yohan Boli.

Gerkens was also on STVV’s wish list during the pre-season transfer window.

