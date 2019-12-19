FIFA has released the end-of-the-year world rankings that have seen Belgium crowned team of the year for the second successive time.

Zimbabwe looked set to finish the year outside the Top 100 despite an improvement on the November FIFA Rankings.

The Warriors’ overall record of the year puts them on position number 111 with 1180 points. The team gained five points and moved just two places up in 2019, having played at the AFCON finals in Egypt and made a strong start in the qualifiers to the 2021 edition.

The Ranking’s ‘Mover of the Year’, meanwhile, is Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts gained an impressive 138 points in the year in which they won the AFC Asian Cup.

