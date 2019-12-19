The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced the best performers in the final month of the 2019 season.

The league campaign ended last weekend with FC Platinum announced the winner for the third successive time.

Soccer Star of the Year finalists King Nadolo of TelOne and the Platinum Boys’ midfielder Never Tigere are the November/December Players of the Month.

The 2019 champions’ gaffer Lizwe Sweswe picked the best coach gong after beating CAPS United and Chicken Inn the title race.

CLPSL November/December Award winners:

Coach of the month: Lizwe Sweswe (FC Platinum)

Players of the month: King Nadolo (Telone FC) & Never Tigere (FC Platinum)

Comments

comments