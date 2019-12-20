Chicken Inn hosted their 2019 club awards on Thursday night.
Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu won the biggest gong as they were named the Gamecocks’ joint-best players of the year.
Clive Augusto who left the Bulawayo-based side in July picked the Top Goal Scorer’s award after finishing with fourteen goals.
Here are the winners:
Goal of the Year:
George Majika.
Top Goal Scorer:
Clive Augusto
Most Exciting Player:
Aubrey Chirinda
Most Disciplined:
Pride Zendera
Chairman’s Award:
Clement Matawu
Most Promising Youngster:
Nyasha Gurende
Players’ Player of the Year:
Xolani Ndlovu
Player of the Year:
Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu