Chicken Inn hosted their 2019 club awards on Thursday night.

Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu won the biggest gong as they were named the Gamecocks’ joint-best players of the year.

Clive Augusto who left the Bulawayo-based side in July picked the Top Goal Scorer’s award after finishing with fourteen goals.

Here are the winners:

Goal of the Year:
George Majika.

Top Goal Scorer:
Clive Augusto

Most Exciting Player:
Aubrey Chirinda

Most Disciplined:
Pride Zendera

Chairman’s Award:
Clement Matawu

Most Promising Youngster:
Nyasha Gurende

Players’ Player of the Year:
Xolani Ndlovu

Player of the Year:
Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu

