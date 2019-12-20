Chicken Inn hosted their 2019 club awards on Thursday night.

Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu won the biggest gong as they were named the Gamecocks’ joint-best players of the year.

Clive Augusto who left the Bulawayo-based side in July picked the Top Goal Scorer’s award after finishing with fourteen goals.

Here are the winners:

Goal of the Year:

George Majika.

Top Goal Scorer:

Clive Augusto

Most Exciting Player:

Aubrey Chirinda

Most Disciplined:

Pride Zendera

Chairman’s Award:

Clement Matawu

Most Promising Youngster:

Nyasha Gurende

Players’ Player of the Year:

Xolani Ndlovu

Player of the Year:

Tichaona Chipunza and Xolani Ndlovu

Comments

comments