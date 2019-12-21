Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova made some crucial saves and was duly named man-of-the-match despite his Polokwane City succumbing to a 0-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The big goalkeeper, who has reclaimed his position between the sticks for Rise and Shine after missing out in three consecutive games recently, was impressive in goals for the struggling side throughout most part of the game.

His resistance was eventually broken by Subusiso Vilakazi’s 86th minute winner for Masandawana.

This was Polokwane City’s 10th consecutive defeat in all competitions as their woes continue.

