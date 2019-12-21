Norman Mapeza came out tops in the much hyped battle of Zimbabwean coaches after his Chippa United edged Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The former FC Platinum coach has masterminded a massive turnaround at the Chilli Boys, whose resurgence had seen them win three of their last four games in the league prior to tonight’s encounter, leaping out of the relegation zone in the process.

Tonight’s clash was a stern test however, as Tembo’s Matsansansa have been equally impressive but Xolani Maholo’s solitary strike on the stroke of half time was all Chippa United needed to secure maximum points.

Mapeza’s men are now 9th on the table with 17 points from 15 games.

