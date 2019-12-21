UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool beat South American club Flamengo 1-0 on Saturday to clinch the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

The game needed an extra-time after it ended goalless in ninety minutes.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the match in the 99th minute to secure the Reds’ first triumph in the competition. The victory also gave the EPL side its 47th major honour – extending their English record, two ahead of Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk returned to the first eleven, having missed the semifinal clash on Wednesday due to illness. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Firmino and Sadio Mane also started as part of the four changes coach Jurgen Klopp made.

