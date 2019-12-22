Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa has won a second successive league title with Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi.

The 49-year old guided his side to a 70-point mark after beating TN Stars in the final game of the season on Sunday.

Pasuwa joined the side in October last year and finished the campaign on top. He successfully defended the title with twenty wins, seven draws and two losses.

The last time he achieved back-to-back triumphs was five years ago when he won four consecutive championship with Dynamos.

