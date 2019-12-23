Zimbabwe U23 player Kundai Benyu can only make his season debut with Celtic from January.

The 22-year old who signed a four-year deal in 2017 with the Hoops spent eight months in Sweden on loan at top-flight club Helsingborgs. He was supposed to stay until February next year, but due to lack of game time, he cut his deal short in November.

Benyu has been training with the first team since his return but is only available for selection starting from January when he is registered in the squad.

However, that will depend on the coach’s plans and if he fails to impress, the Zimbabwean could be forced to go for another loan in the mid-season transfer window.

