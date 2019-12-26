Zimbabwe international striker Macauley Bonne scored twice in his Charlton Athletic’s 3-2 win over Bristol City in the English Championship on Thursday.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time to thrust Charlton ahead in the 40th minute and his strike was the difference between the two sides at the break.

Bristol mounted an impressive come back in the second stanza, overturning their first half deficit to race to a 2-1 leaf but Bonne restored parity for his side in the 77th minute.

The Zimbabwean came back again and assisted the winner which was converted by Alfie Doughty in the 82nd minute. He now has eight goals in 18 appearances this season.

In the EPL, Marvelous Nakamba was not at his best in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory against Norwich.

The midfielder played until the 56th minute as coach Dean Smith replaced him with Conor Hourihane who scored the winner eight minutes later.

This was his fifth successive start since his return to the first team this month.

The win sees Villa rise on points to 18 but remained in the drop zone after Match-day 19.

