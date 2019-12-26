FC Platinum arrived in Egypt yesterday for their CAF Champions Group B encounter against Al Ahly on Saturday.

The match is set for Al Salam Stadium and kick-off is at 9 pm Zimbabwean time.

The Platinum Boys are currently anchoring the pool with no points after losing their first two games. They lost 2-1 to Al Hilal on the opening match-day before succumbing to a 3-0 home defeat to Etoile Du Sahal.

The travelling squad consist of twenty players and the notable absentees include Lawrence Mhlanga and Lameck Nhamo

Interim coach Lizwe Sweswe will take charge of the match as Hendrik Pieter de Jongh will only start his tenure in January.

