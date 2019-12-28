UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has highlighted the need to set up better sporting facilities in Victoria Falls as way of promoting tourism in the country.

The Slovenian arrived in the resort town on Friday afternoon with family and friends for a 12-day private visit. He was welcomed at the airport by Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.

Speaking to the press during his tour of the falls, Ceferin said Victoria Falls could attract international clubs for camping if there was good infrastructure.

“Every town like this is focused on sports tourism. Victoria Falls is blessed because if in addition you have this (falls) what else do you need?

“Teams can come here but there is need for good infrastructure.

“I don’t know about infrastructure here as I haven’t seen any around, but we will talk with Philip. We just met a few hours ago and we will speak about everything.”

Victoria Falls does not have a good sporting facility and its Chinotimba Stadium is way below meeting recommended international standards.

