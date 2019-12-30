Joey Antipas has signed a new contract with Chicken Inn.

The gaffer who re-joined the side ahead of the 2018 season extended his stay with another two years to remain at the Gamecocks until the end of the 2021 campaign.

“Coach Joey Antipas has signed a 2-year contract extension,” the club announced on their Facebook page.

Antipas’ assistant Prince Matore is expected to put the pen to paper after the holiday.

“His assistant Prince Matore is expected to open his commitment at the start of 2020. This is a positive move as it brings stability to the club,” the statement continued.

Chicken Inn, meanwhile, will be targeting the Championship after missing it in 2019 as they finish they season in second place.

