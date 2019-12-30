Highlands Park captain Tapuwa Kapina has returned to action following a lay-off with a shoulder injury.

The veteran goalkeeper picked the injury towards the end of the last term which also ruled him out during the first half of the season.

Kapini, 35, confirmed his return on Twitter with a picture wearing a training kit, and captioned it: “I am happy to be back, thank you Lord (sic).”

Am just so so happy to be back thank u Lord pic.twitter.com/lkTUFJdIen — tapuwa campos kapini (@tkapini7) December 29, 2019

He is now in line to make his season debut against Black Leopards on Sunday.

