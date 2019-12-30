Highlands Park captain Tapuwa Kapina has returned to action following a lay-off with a shoulder injury.

The veteran goalkeeper picked the injury towards the end of the last term which also ruled him out during the first half of the season.

Kapini, 35, confirmed his return on Twitter with a picture wearing a training kit, and captioned it: “I am happy to be back, thank you Lord (sic).”

He is now in line to make his season debut against Black Leopards on Sunday.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Kapini scores the winner for Highlands Park!
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns thrash Highlands Park
  3. Tendai Ndoro fires Pirates into #TKO Semis
  4. Kapini’s Highlands Park seal ABSA Premiership promotion