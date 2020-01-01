Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona is reportedly on his way out of Anderlecht in the just opened January transfer window amid interest from several clubs including some ABSA Premiership sides.

The 29-year-old, who is a household name in the South African top division due to his exploits at Kaizer Chiefs previously, has had a nightmarish stint at the Belgian giants, making just 10 appearances since joined in May 2018, none of them this season.

According to Belgian publication Nieuwsblad, Musona is among the 10 players Anderlecht want to sell in January to raise some funds and recover part of the €21 million they spent on them.

The publication further alleges that South African clubs (unnamed) have knocked the Anderlecht door for Musona but they have been priced out by his wages.

