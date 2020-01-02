Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be on the sidelines again as he is set to undergo for an ankle operation, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday.

The Frenchman returned to action in 2-0 defeat at Watford 10 days ago after after nearly three months out.

He followed up with another appearance over the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute against Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday in which Pogba missed, Solskjaer said: “He’s injured. He’s feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he’ll be out for a few weeks definitely.”

The midfielder has made just six starts in all competitions for United this season and his future at Old Trafford has been a subject of speculation following transfer links to Real Madrid.

Comments

comments