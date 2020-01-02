The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Group Stage draw will be held on 21 January at 19:00 CAT, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Zimbabwe was placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw after progressing through the preliminary round, beating Somalia 4-2 on aggregate.

The seeding was based on the latest FIFA Rankings released December.

The 40 teams will be put into ten groups of four and will then play home and away to determine the pool winners who will play-off against one of the other nine pool winners for the five spots Fifa has allotted to Caf for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Here are the Pots for Group Stages Draw.

Pot 1

Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, DR Congo

Pot 2

Uganda, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Gabon, Zambia, Benin, Congo Brazzaville

Pot 3

Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4

Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti

