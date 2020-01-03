Reining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, FC Platinum have released six players as they looked to refresh the squad following the arrival of new coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

The released players include Cameroonian Albert Eonde, goalkeeper Wallace Magalane and some old horses in the likes of Mkhokheli Dube, Charles Sibanda, midfielder Devon Chafa.

Forward Rodwell Chinyengetere who won back-to-back Soccer Star of the Year awards leaves the club following the end of his six-month-long loan spell. He is set to return to his parent club Baroka FC which plays in the ABSA Premiership.

The Platinum Boys are now expected to make a few signings and register the new players in the CAF Champions League ahead of the second legs of the group stages.

Comments

comments