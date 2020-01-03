In what might be unheard of in the history of football, the Ghana Football Association has, with immediate effect, dissolved all technical teams of it’s national teams both men and women.

Reasons for the bizarre decision are not clear but the association’s communications department released a statement on Thursday announcing it’s decision.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.

The decision affects both male and female national teams.

The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.

We wish them all the best in their endeavors,” read the statement.

