Kaitano Tembo will, by the end of tomorrow, know whether or not his SuperSport United are still with a shot for the ABSA Premiership title.

The Zimbabwean coach’s charges, who have already tasted silverware this season courtesy of their triumph in the MTN 8, which was Tembo’s first in his coaching career, are still with a mathematical chance of winnning the league.

Matsatsantsa host runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs, whom they are 11 points adrift on the table, tomorrow when the South African top division returns after the holidays.

Should they lose to Amakhosi, United will clearly be out of the title-race , as they would be trailing Chiefs by 14 points with Ernst Middendorp’s troops having played a game less.

Kick of is 18:00 live on SuperSport 4.

