SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo believes Kaizer Chiefs are the trendsetters of football in the Rainbow Nation.

The Zimbabwean coach made the comments in the wake of Amakhosi’s 50th anniversary today, in an interview with South African publication Kick Off.

“I think Chiefs are more like trendsetters. That’s why they have a huge following. Everyone wants to associate with their brand. They are a big team,” Tembo said.

“They have worked hard on and off the pitch to be where they are at the moment. Credit should be given to the chairman, Mr Motaung. He has really worked hard for the club to be where they are at the moment.”

“Look at their support and when you play against Chiefs everyone looks forward to that game, even us [SuperSport United]. It raises the bar for our players as well because that tells you what kind of club it is,” he added.

