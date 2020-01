ABSA Premiership side Stellenbosch has unveiled Zimbabwe midfielder Ovidy Karuru.

The 30-year old left AmaZulu in mid-December, six months before the end of his contract.

He signed with the Western Cape-based on a short term deal which expires at the season end.

Posting on Instagram, Stellenbosch said: “We welcome Ovidy Karuru to the Stellenbosch family.

“Ovidy hails from Zimbabwe and has previously played for Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs locally. We look forward to see him in the maroon and gold!”

