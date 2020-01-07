Former Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba has completed a move to Ngezi Platinum, H Metro It’s difficult, says Billiat on his recent injuryreports.

The midfielder was with Chapungu for six months after joining the relegated side in the 2019 mid-season transfer window.

An unnamed source confirmed the news to the publication.

“Mukamba has successfully completed his move to Ngezi. He is now part of the Madamburo family,” the source said.

“We welcome him and we wish him well, we are ready to work with him and we welcome him.

“We know his abilities and we are happy to have such a player as part of our team.”

The arrival of the player reunites him with coach Rodwell Dhlakama who left Chapungu in September before taking over at Ngezi.

