Norman Mapeza’s Chippa United bounced back to winning ways in the ABSA Premiership this evening with a 2-1 victory over Black Leopards.

Chippa United had lost at the weekend 2-0 ending a five match unbeaten run. Thabo Rakhale gave Chippa a dream start with the opener in the first minute. Lesedi Kapinga put Black Leopards level in the 55th minute. However Mapeza’s side were not to be denied maximum points with Silas Maziya took full advantage of poor defending to grab in the winner in the 90th minute. The result sees Chippa United on 10th with 20 points.

In another ABSA Premiership match Zimbabwean international’s Kuda Mahachi and Evans Rusike were on target as Supersport United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United .Mahachi scored only two minutes after kickoff off, but Martizburg United grabbed the equaliser in the 56th minute through Judas Moseamedi.

Evans Rusike restored the lead for Supersport United but it was to last only three minute with Thabiso Kutumela scoring to bring back his side level leading to the draw.

Kaizer Chiefs marked their 50th Year celebrations with 3-0 win over Highlands Park to move six points clear at the top of ABSA Premiership standings.

