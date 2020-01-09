Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in a 1st leg semi-final of the Carabao Cup at the King Power Stadium.

The match saw Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba start but struggled for large parts of the game and was substituted in the 86th minute.

Nakamba seemed to struggle with pace and ball retention on a number of occasions. His midfield partner Douglas Luiz also had a poor game as Villa struggled in the middle of the park.

Frédéric Guilbert put Villa in front the 28th minute against the run of play following a cross from El Ghazi.

Nigerian internationalKelechi Promise Iheanacho put the home side level after being fed through by Jamie Vardy in the 74 minute. The two sides will now meet in the return leg on the 28th of January.

