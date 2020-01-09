Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze’s ABSA Premiership side Baroka’s struggles in the South African top flight have seen them sink deep into the murky waters of relegation zone.

The Limpopo-based outfit last won a league game on the 9th of November when they edged Polokwane City in the Limpopo derby and they have succumbed to consecutive 1-0 defeats in their last three games.

They are bottom of the table with 14 points from 17 games and proving to be genuine relegation candidates.

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda’s resignation has not helped the situatiin either, with his replacement Dylan Kerr starting on a losing note against Golden Arrows.

Comments

comments