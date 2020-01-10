Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium will host the country’s first international football match of 2020.

The venue will be used for the national U17 women’s team’s return leg in the World Cup Qualifiers against Botswana on 26 January.

The first leg of the tie is set to be played this afternoon in Gaborone, Botswana.

Coach Garthly Chipuka named 19 players for today’s assignment.

Zimbabwe women’s Under-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tariro Chirume, Thandiwe Msipa.

Defenders: Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Aaliyah Utumbe, Emaculate Zulu, Martia Nyanhete.

Midfielders: Lucia Chisvo, Priscilla Marikosi, Tinotenda Taurai, Nosipho Dube, Morelife Nyagumbo, Deon Gonya, Sisa Ndebele, Tatenda Mazhetese.

Strikers: Thando Sibanda, Praynence Zvawanda, Melody Chikore, Lebhukai Dongo, Beverly Nyandoro.

