The country’s football governing body ZIFA, has sent a message of support to Warriors captain Knowledge Musona as he prepares to join a new club in the recently opened January transfer window.
Musona(29), has had a nightmarish spell at Belgian side RSC Anderlecht but that will soon be a thing of the past as he is now training with a new club, KAS Eupen, ahead of a proposed move.
ZIFA’s communications department took to microblogging site Twitter to back the former Kaizer Chiefs man.
Zifa are sending best wishes to @KMusonaofficial during this January transfer window. We know & have seen what you can do. All the best skipper @HeraldZimbabwe @NewsDayZimbabwe @ChronicleZim @ZBCNewsonline @DailyNewsZim @SundayMailZim https://t.co/I804PqNolw pic.twitter.com/VdaKbZruGn
— Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) January 10, 2020