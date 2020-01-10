The country’s football governing body ZIFA, has sent a message of support to Warriors captain Knowledge Musona as he prepares to join a new club in the recently opened January transfer window.

Musona(29), has had a nightmarish spell at Belgian side RSC Anderlecht but that will soon be a thing of the past as he is now training with a new club, KAS Eupen, ahead of a proposed move.

ZIFA’s communications department took to microblogging site Twitter to back the former Kaizer Chiefs man.

Comments

comments