Knowledge Musona made another appearance for KAS Eupen as the Belgian club rounded up its winter break camp with a 2-1 victory over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in a club friendly match played in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward was invited for trials ahead of a possible move from Anderlecht this month.

He played for 65 minutes in today’s game and created the opening goal which was scored by Danijel Milicevic in the 24th minute.

Musona joined the rest of the team in the Middle East on Wednesday evening and also featured in the first friendly match against Ajax in which they lost 2-0.

