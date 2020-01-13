Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has set his sights on surviving relegation after he was named the captain of Baroka.

The 29-year-old replaced Gerald Phiri Jnr as the skipper this month. He led the team to their first victory after a six-match winless streak on Saturday.

They beat rivals Polokwane City 1-0 in which Chipezeze was named Man of the Match.

“I have belief in the boys. I have been trying to push them to take each game as it comes because when you are down there, it’s not nice,” he told KickOff.com.

“We have to fight and take each game as it comes in order for us to survive relegation.”

Baroka are under the tutelage of former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr but he is yet to sit on the club’s bench due to work permit issues.

