French top-flight side Lyon reportedly sent their Head of Scouting, Florian Maurice, to watch Le Havre attacker Tino Kadewere in action against Niort last Friday.

The Zimbabwean international has drawn massive interest from clubs in Europe’s top leagues after netting 18 goals in 20 matches this season in the French Ligue 2.

According to Eurosport and cited by Get French Football News website, Lyon will decide on whether or not to bid for the player this month in the coming days.

Le Havre are willing to sell the star for a figure above £10 million.

Other teams who are reportedly interested in signing Kadewere include EPL clubs Southampton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Scottish side Celtic, La Liga club Real Valladolid and Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

