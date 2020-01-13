Real Madrid were crowned the Spanish Sup Cup champions after they beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties after a goal less draw in the final played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday night.

Zinedine Zidane’s charges finished the game one man short after young midfield sensation Fede Valverde received his matching orders for a foul on Alvaro Morata.

The two teams cancelled each other for most of the game, which had to be decided by the lottery after they both failed to break the dreadlock in regulation and extra time.

Diego Simeone’s men missed their two first penalties in the shoot out before Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos scored the winning spot kick.

Zidane has now won nine finals out nine as Real Madrid boss.

